Peter Dinklage Defends Game Of Thrones Finale: 'Move On'

In all fairness, it's not just the fans who came away disappointed by "Game of Thrones." None other than original author himself, George R.R. Martin, has repeatedly expressed his frustration with a show that increasingly went off-book to diverge from the source material entirely and follow its own track. However, we can count Peter Dinklage, the actor who portrayed the wonderfully complex character of Tyrion throughout the show's run, among those who aren't buying into the narrative of the backlash against "Thrones." While promoting his next appearance as a lovelorn poet in the upcoming Joe Wright-directed musical, "Cyrano," Dinklage spoke with the New York Times (via Indie Wire) in a lengthy profile that touched upon, you guessed it, "Game of Thrones."

When asked about whether the popular show perhaps wrapped up too soon, Dinklage offered his candid thoughts on where he thinks much of the anger directed towards the finale stems from.

"It was the right time. No less, no more. You don't want to wear out your welcome, although I'm not sure that show could have. But I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because they were angry at us for breaking up with them. We were going off the air and they didn't know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they backlashed about that."

The real money quote, however, comes when asked about how fan expectations may have played a role in the overall response to the finale.

"They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it's fiction. There's dragons in it. Move on. [Laughs] No, but the show subverts what you think, and that's what I love about it."

As much as I personally disliked the final season, I can't say Dinklage is wrong here ... particularly considering the angry reactions of fans who apparently shipped Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) who, it needs to be said, were canonically aunt and nephew. Regardless of your thoughts on the show's ending, the rest of the interview is well worth reading. More so than many actors, Dinklage is incredibly thoughtful and honest about his life during the height of "Game of Thrones," his favorite scene, and his post-"Thrones" career. Check it out here.