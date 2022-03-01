Game Of Thrones Is Getting A 4K Digital Release On Vudu

Nearly three years after the HBO cultural phenomenon known as "Game of Thrones" completed it's undeniably popular eight season run, the show will finally be available to purchase in 4K Ultra HD digital format. Given the less-than-thrilled response to the series' end back in 2019, it's hard to fully remember just how strong the stranglehold "Game of Thrones" had on pop culture for almost the entirety of the 2010s. Based on George R.R. Martin's series of novels, the live-action adaptation, was at one point, the most watched HBO series in history. Physical releases of DVD and Blu-rays of the complete series have been available for purchase since 2019, but the 4K Ultra HD available through Fandango's video-on-demand streaming service, Vudu, will allow fans to digitally purchase the show in the highest quality possible format.

As of publication, Vudu is the sole digital retailer offering "Game of Thrones" in 4K Ultra HD as a complete series bundle or by season. Seasons 1 through 6 are available for $24.99 each, with the shortened seasons of 7 and 8 available for $19.99. If you want to purchase the entire series, Vudu is also offering an eight-season series bundle for $99.99, a nearly $90 discount. Vudu is also allowing anyone who purchased seasons in standard definition or high-definition previously to upgrade to 4K Ultra HD for $5 per season or $30 for the entire series. "Game of Thrones" is still available to stream on HBO Max, but maybe with the higher image quality, we'll actually see what the hell was going on in "The Long Night."