Game Of Thrones Is Getting A 4K Digital Release On Vudu
Nearly three years after the HBO cultural phenomenon known as "Game of Thrones" completed it's undeniably popular eight season run, the show will finally be available to purchase in 4K Ultra HD digital format. Given the less-than-thrilled response to the series' end back in 2019, it's hard to fully remember just how strong the stranglehold "Game of Thrones" had on pop culture for almost the entirety of the 2010s. Based on George R.R. Martin's series of novels, the live-action adaptation, was at one point, the most watched HBO series in history. Physical releases of DVD and Blu-rays of the complete series have been available for purchase since 2019, but the 4K Ultra HD available through Fandango's video-on-demand streaming service, Vudu, will allow fans to digitally purchase the show in the highest quality possible format.
As of publication, Vudu is the sole digital retailer offering "Game of Thrones" in 4K Ultra HD as a complete series bundle or by season. Seasons 1 through 6 are available for $24.99 each, with the shortened seasons of 7 and 8 available for $19.99. If you want to purchase the entire series, Vudu is also offering an eight-season series bundle for $99.99, a nearly $90 discount. Vudu is also allowing anyone who purchased seasons in standard definition or high-definition previously to upgrade to 4K Ultra HD for $5 per season or $30 for the entire series. "Game of Thrones" is still available to stream on HBO Max, but maybe with the higher image quality, we'll actually see what the hell was going on in "The Long Night."
'It doesn't matter what we want. Once we get it, then we want something else' -Lord Baelish
Later this year, the "Game of Thrones" prequel spin-off series "House of the Dragon" is due to debut on HBO. Set 300 years before the events of the flagship program, "House of the Dragon" takes place during the Targaryen civil war and will hopefully provide the answer to what actually happened during the Dance of the Dragons. The show is the first of multiple planned "Game of Thrones" spin-offs, and features Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velaryon, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon.
Given the disappointment that came with the final season of "Game of Thrones," it's hard to feel excited for "House of the Dragon." Despite the cultural juggernaut the original show became (praying for every baby girl named "Khaleesi" right now), it seems as if all discussions of "Game of Thrones" fell off the planet the moment the show came to an end. Perhaps the 4K Ultra HD release will inspire some re-watches of the entire series and remind fans why they loved the show so much in the first place, or at the very least, drum up some excitement for "House of the Dragon."