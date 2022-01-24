Peter Dinklage Has Mixed Feelings On House Of The Dragon: 'This Isn't A Risk'

Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series "Game of Thrones," has spoken about his thoughts on the upcoming prequel series "House of the Dragon." THR points out that Dinklage was a recent guest on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, where the two spoke about Dinklage's career, and the new series came up during the discussion.

Dinklage will not appear in the series because of the time period, of course (it's set hundreds of years before the events of "Thrones"), but he did have something to say about the new series. He told Maron:

"I think it is going to be a really good show. I know the director and producer of it, who worked on our show, and I think it's going to be really f****** good. But, they took a risk on our show, HBO did. It's all under new leadership over there now. They took a huge risk on our show, and it was a slow start, but why don't they do that again? This isn't a risk. It's a proven thing that works."

Dinklage was the best part of "Game of Thrones" in my opinion. He won an Emmy for his work. The series ending, however, was a disaster. Fight me on that. It was rushed, scenes were so dark that you couldn't make out what was happening, and all the character work that was done for a lot of the players — and I'm not just talking about Daenerys here — was left by the wayside at the end.