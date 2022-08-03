Scoob 2 Writer 'Heartbroken' Over Warner Bros. Scrapping Film: 'The Movie Is Practically Finished'

Yesterday, the devastating news that the live-action "Batgirl" movie had been canceled despite having finished shooting was a shock to the industry. Sadly, the news didn't stop there. It was also reported that "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" also got shelved indefinitely.

The film was meant to be a sequel to "Scoob!" the 2020 animated reboot of the "Scooby-Doo" franchise that also included other beloved Hanna-Barbera characters like Dynomutt, Dick Dastardly, and Captain Caveman. Though the film received lukewarm reviews that pointed out how little the film actually focuses on the "Scooby-Doo" characters, the film made $2.2 million at the box office for a worldwide total of $27 million, and became a hit on VOD where it was released simultaneously. While "Batgirl" had known characters, it was going to be the very first film featuring a new Batgirl in a brand new franchise. "Scoob!" on the other hand, was announced as a sequel to a successful film that managed to make money despite extraordinary circumstances for its release. Still, it was a commendable animated effort to bring a beloved studio back to life in some capacity.

Sadly, the $40 million sequel is apparently not seeing the light of day, even though it was practically fully finished.