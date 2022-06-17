Grant Morrison Had A Rushed Two Week Window To Write The Flash Script With Ezra Miller

The long, long, long list of delays that have plagued the production of "The Flash" since the solo movie was first announced in 2014 (!) has to be considered the stuff of fanboy legend (and agita), at this point. One simply can't call any project "cursed" unless it has undergone as dramatic of a revolving door of directors as this one has. I shudder to think of how complicated the arbitration process was for the Writers Guild of America to figure out exactly who should be credited for the final screenplay, considering how many drafts must have passed through the hands of so many writers over the years. And then, well, there's the deeply unfortunate (and seemingly never-ending) headlines that star Ezra Miller has been causing in Hawaii for what feels like the last several months.

Like I said: cursed!

The drama surrounding "The Flash" should finally be coming to a merciful end when the film debuts in theaters next year, under the assured eye of director Andy Muschietti and writer Christina Hodson. But until then, the topic of conversation ahead of its release will likely continue to focus on its troublesome production history. Take Grant Morrison, for example. (Both Morrison and Miller go by they/them pronouns). The popular comic book writer enjoyed a unique perspective of the production as they and Miller actually teamed up to pen a draft of the script ... in the absurdly rushed timeframe of less than two weeks, that is.

Here's what they had to say about that process.