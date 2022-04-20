Superhero Bits: The Batman Is Very Popular On HBO Max, Disney+ Lost A Bunch Of Marvel TV Episodes & More

Rebecca Romijn was the first actress to bring the shape-shifting mutant Mystique to life on the big screen in 2000's "X-Men," long before Jennifer Lawrence took over the role in 2011's "X-Men: First Class." But with the Marvel multiverse getting ready to open very wide in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," might there be room for Romijn to return? Speaking with Comicbook.com recently, the actress addressed that very question.

"I don't know if they would ever want me back. I mean, that was quite a few years back when I played that character, but I would love to, yeah, absolutely. It was a fantastic franchise to be a part of. I'll love that cast until the day I die. We had a great time together. And yeah, I would absolutely be open to that."

To what degree Marvel Studios is going to utilize former stars as the multiverse opens up remains to be seen but this, at the very least, is not impossible. Romijn would seemingly be happy to take the call.