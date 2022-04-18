The Batman Glides Past $750 Million At The Global Box Office

With "The Batman" available on HBO Max as of today, the film managed to cross one last milestone before finishing its exclusive theatrical run.

Matt Reeves' Bat-buster has now grossed over $750 million at the global box office, securing its spot as the top-grossing movie of 2022 for the time being. With an international take of $386.1 million and $365 million from theaters in North America, the film has taken in $751.1 million total, giving it the number one spot over the Chinese blockbuster "Water Gate Bridge" ($626.2 million) and Sony's "Uncharted" ($389.2 million). Reeves' movie will only continue to pad out its total over the next four weeks, culminating in "The Batman" releasing on DVD, Blu-ray, and Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 24, 2022.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' President of Domestic Distribution, commented on the news in a statement (note, dear readers, that it was he and not I who referred to Batman as an "iconic DC Super Hero"):