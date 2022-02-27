The Batman's Penguin Spin-Off Will Be 'Like A Scarface Story'

It looks like the Penguin will be getting ultimate antihero treatment in the classic Batman villain's upcoming HBO Max spinoff series. Dylan Clark, the show's producer, recently revealed in an interview with SFX Magazine that the "Penguin" series will be an origin story of sorts, focusing on Oswald Cobblepot's (played by Colin Farrell) journey to becoming the "Gentleman of Crime."

"We're doing one with Colin, seeing Oz [Oswald Cobblepot] rise to power, almost like a 'Scarface' story. It's exciting to do something like that just as a standalone, but it speaks to the character and our movie, so that you'll go back to the movie [and say], 'Oh, I see that backstory there, that line refers to this'."

This means the show will tie in with the version of the Penguin that moviegoers will meet in "The Batman," the latest in a long line of feature films about the Caped Crusader. Actor Colin Farrell himself has also been gracious enough to provide anxious "Batman" fans with details about the Penguin spinoff series in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," reiterating the origin story angle while also giving some insight on where the show will fit into the timeline of events featured in "The Batman."

"We have to get into what made him the man he is. And also, it will pick up where this film finished off, I think. I think it'll pick up a little short time after the last frame of this film. [...] We'll get to go on a little kind of left turn off to the world of Oz and how he's beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist ... It's a lovely, lovely character, and explores vulnerabilities. His violence is apparent, his propensity for violence and his ability to use it as a tool is apparent, but [also] to see we all have soft spots. Every single person. And to be able to find that location, dig around it would be fun."

Since "Scarface" is one of the most notorious and popular gangster movies of all time, and the Penguin is considered one of the greatest Batman villains of all time, it seems like there's a lot to look forward to when "The Penguin" premieres on HBO Max. If the series manages to live up to the growing hype surrounding both it and the upcoming Robert Pattinson-led "Batman" movie, "The Penguin" will likely be a treat for casual and hardcore fans of the "Batman" universe.