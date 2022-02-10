New The Batman Trailer Is Full Of New Bat-Footage
What better way to celebrate the day that "The Batman" tickets have officially gone on sale than with a new trailer?
Earlier today, Warner Bros. and Fandango finally made tickets available for one of the most highly-anticipated superhero blockbusters of the year, starring Robert Pattinson as the masked hero himself and directed by filmmaker Matt Reeves ("Cloverfield," "War for the Planet of the Apes"). If you're somehow still on the fence about seeing a fresh-faced version of Batman go up against the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), and the Riddler (Paul Dano) — and I can't imagine how that could possibly be the case, but that's just me! – maybe this latest footage will finally move the needle for you.
The newest international trailer poses the end of Batman and an unmasking of the truth, hinting at a vast conspiracy that involves Gotham City's richest and most powerful ... including, apparently, the Wayne family themselves. On the other side of the camera, Pattinson has recently done his part to market the film in the only way he knows how: by making the absolute most fascinating, bizarrely entertaining, and sometimes extremely obvious observations he can make. Put all this together and, yeah, we can't wait to finally see this movie for ourselves. Check out the trailer below!
The Batman Trailer
"Maybe this is all coming to an end ... the Batman."
Well, at least this version of Batman seems completely relatable to the fans. He's young, full of barely-controlled emotion, and is just about ready to call it quits after barely any time on the job at all. I'm not entirely sure whether I'm half-joking or being entirely sincere when I say that he's just like me!
This international trailer for "The Batman" offers some brand-new footage that further clarifies the plot of the film. Given that Matt Reeves' latest is officially clocking at a whopping 175 minutes long, well, there's clearly a lot of plot to go around. And just in case you expected anything else (and you really shouldn't have), "The Batman" is also confirmed to have a PG-13 rating for "strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material." Par for the Bat-course, naturally.
"The Batman" continues to solidify itself as one of our most anticipated movies of the year (Pattinson recently revealed that Matt Reeves compared it to Francis Ford Coppola's 1973 noir "The Conversation," incredibly enough). The film also stars Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Andy Serkis.
You can catch "The Batman" in theaters on March 4, 2022. Here's the official synopsis:
Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.
When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.