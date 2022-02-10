New The Batman Trailer Is Full Of New Bat-Footage

What better way to celebrate the day that "The Batman" tickets have officially gone on sale than with a new trailer?

Earlier today, Warner Bros. and Fandango finally made tickets available for one of the most highly-anticipated superhero blockbusters of the year, starring Robert Pattinson as the masked hero himself and directed by filmmaker Matt Reeves ("Cloverfield," "War for the Planet of the Apes"). If you're somehow still on the fence about seeing a fresh-faced version of Batman go up against the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), and the Riddler (Paul Dano) — and I can't imagine how that could possibly be the case, but that's just me! – maybe this latest footage will finally move the needle for you.

The newest international trailer poses the end of Batman and an unmasking of the truth, hinting at a vast conspiracy that involves Gotham City's richest and most powerful ... including, apparently, the Wayne family themselves. On the other side of the camera, Pattinson has recently done his part to market the film in the only way he knows how: by making the absolute most fascinating, bizarrely entertaining, and sometimes extremely obvious observations he can make. Put all this together and, yeah, we can't wait to finally see this movie for ourselves. Check out the trailer below!