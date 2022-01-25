Robert Pattinson Has Given Batman's No-Kill Code A Lot Of Thought

Pattinson and Reeves have both been vocal about the darker tone of their version of the Caped Crusader, and Reeves has defended casting Pattinson despite the outcry of some Bat-fans. This version of Batman will be in his second year of crime-fighting, still trying to figure out his vigilante lifestyle. Pattinson explained that he thought of Batman as someone who used his nightly excursions to channel some deep-seated anger:

"There is this rule with Batman: he must not kill. It can be interpreted in two ways. Either he only wants to inflict the adequate punishment, or he wants to kill and his self-control prevents him from doing so! I imagined it that way from the rehearsal of the first fight, I thought it was funnier: something in him just wanted to slit the guy's throat! I told myself that if he spends his nights chasing criminals, it is impossible that he does not take pleasure in it. He suffers and it is a desire that overwhelms him. And by dint of knocking, his mind clears, he calms down, he reaches a state close to plenitude. I'm sure in this first fight, he manages to convince himself that every guy in front of him is the one who killed his mother (Laughs.) And so that allows him to vent all his rage. "

While most versions of Batman seem to avoid killing because they are only trying to dispense justice, this one seems to be out for revenge. His desire for bloodshed is what drives him, and he'll have to work hard to keep himself from becoming just like the villains he puts behind bars. This Batman is also a little more down and dirty, spending most of his time in the gutters. Pattinson shared that the only way he could play a superhero was if he was filthy:

"The interesting thing is that this Batman practically lives in the gutter. He's nowhere at home except on the street when he's wearing the suit. He lives a criminal life, but without committing crimes! I felt like I could get something out of that. Anyway, I could only play a superhero if he was really dirty!"

Complete with a grimy, grim superhero, "The Batman" is set to swoop into theaters on March 4, 2022.