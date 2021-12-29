The New Batmobile Was Inspired By Stephen King's Christine

To the best of my knowledge, Batman has never named the Batmobile. However, if he did name it and if he followed the tradition of other guys with their cars, chances are, he would give it a woman's name — perhaps Betsy, since it sort of slant-rhymes with Batsy, or Kat, since its engine might purr like Catwoman. Maybe there's even an Elseworlds tale to be told in which Batman discovers the sexy thrills of mechanophilia with the Batmobile à la Julia Ducournau's "Titane."

As it is, the new version of the Batmobile, driving your way in "The Batman" in 2022, draws inspiration from a car named Christine. That's not just any car named Christine, but rather, the 1958 Plymouth Fury at the heart of Stephen King's 1983 novel, "Christine," which John Carpenter adapted into a cult-classic film that same year.

If "Christine" seems like a strange, slightly obscure comparison for a DC superhero film, it goes along with what director Matt Reeves sees as "the horror-genre aspect" of "The Batman." In the new issue of Empire magazine, on newsstands now, Reeves explains: