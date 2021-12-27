The Batman Trailer Breakdown: A Game Of Bat And Cat

Holy philanthropy, Batman! If you've spent any time at all on social media over the years, chances are you've seen the common refrain that Bruce Wayne should've just gone to therapy, committed vast amounts of his family wealth to social programs, and taken a more conventional path to ridding Gotham City of corruption. While this would unfortunately have the side-effect of making for a terribly boring "Batman" movie, the thought behind that sentiment isn't entirely off-base ... and after decades of movies largely skirting that pesky little issue, this new trailer finally hangs a lampshade on that notion.

Joined by Jayme Lawson's Bella Reál (who, it should be noted, we're only seeing for the very first time here), Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne silently endures her scornful dressing-down as she accuses the young billionaire for largely sitting on his wealth rather than allocating his resources to make any sort of difference. "You know, you really could be doing more for this city. Your family has a history of philanthropy, but as far as I can tell you're not doing anything." This earns a derisive, "Oh, if you only knew" sort of chuckle out of Wayne as their conversation is spliced together with extended looks at the action and mayhem that he causes in his secret double life behind the wheel of his Batmobile.

This version of Batman, of course, is meant to be much younger and less refined than previous iterations, perhaps putting some truth to the words that he's neglected the wiser, more common-sense route of putting his muscle behind difference-making contributions, fundraising, and other philanthropical work in favor of tricking out a muscle car, upgrading his bulletproof suit, and generally punching his way into saving his city.

This conversation is reminiscent of something that Christopher Nolan's Batman had to learn the hard way, in which Rachel Dawes (then played by Katie Holmes) had to enlighten Bruce that he couldn't expect his good deeds or good intentions to matter in the long run if nobody ever actually saw them. We'll see if that becomes a hard lesson for Pattinson's version of Bruce, as well.