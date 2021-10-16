The Batman Trailer Reveals Just How Important A Proper Musical Score Is For A Superhero

Even completely tone-deaf people can likely hum Danny Elfman's now-iconic "Batman" theme. The same goes for John Williams' heroic theme for "Superman." These are moody, sweeping soundscapes that instantly invoke a mood. Elfman's ominous, gothic tones fit perfectly with Tim Burton's shadowy visuals, and Williams' triumphant melody makes us believe a man can fly. But at some point, as superhero and comic book movies became more and more prevalent, to the point of oversaturation, their musical scores dropped off in quality.

I think I might be able to hum Alan Silvestri's "Avengers" theme, but I'm not positive. Beyond that, I can't even begin to recall the music for the plethora of other Marvel Cinematic Universe films. They all blend together, sounding virtually the same as they recycle motifs and beats that don't add much to the scene other than background noise. The music from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy fares somewhat better – particularly Hans Zimmer's pulse-pounding "The Dark Knight Rises" score. And while I didn't care for "Man of Steel," I did love Zimmer's music for that movie. But these examples seem to be the exception, not the rule.

But why? These are big, spectacle-filled movies – shouldn't they have memorable music to match? Shouldn't they give us theme music that burns itself into our brains, to the point where if we hear it years later we immediately recognize it? I would think so, but Hollywood apparently doesn't agree with me. But maybe, just maybe, we're on the cusp of change. Or maybe that's wishful thinking.