Listen To Part Of 'The Batman' Score In An Orchestral Sneak Peek From Composer Michael Giacchino

Man, those horns! It feels like something truly epic is happening while this part of the score plays, perhaps something from the climax of the movie. I'm getting the sense that maybe Batman is about to dispatch with a villain, especially with those haunting drums quietly lingering after such an orchestral rise.

Maybe this is something we'll hear in the upcoming new trailer for "The Batman" that's supposed to debut during DC FanDome. It's easily one of the most anticipated panels of the virtual fan gathering, and it will give everyone something to watch over and over again until the movie arrives on March 4, 2022.

Little is known about the plot of "The Batman," but Robert Pattinson is playing the new version of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The film will also feature several villains, with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrell looking unrecognizable as The Penguin, who is supposed to be getting his own spin-off series on HBO Max. Plus, let's not forget John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone.

Meanwhile, on Batman's side, we've got Andy Serkis playing a nice guy for once as Bruce Wayne's trusted butler and confidante, Alfred Pennyworth. And Jeffrey Wright will be on the right side of the law as Commissioner Gordon, another character getting a spin-off series on HBO Max. The rest of the cast includes Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, and Jayme Lawson.

Matt Reeves is at the helm of "The Batman," and the filmmaker also provided just a small tease of what he's working on in a post to Twitter today:

Canâ€™t wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome !

We're not sure if Reeves is just working on an assembly cut of the movie in the editing room, or if he's overseeing the trailer that will be released during DC FanDome. Either way, we can't wait to get another look at "The Batman" soon. Stay tuned.