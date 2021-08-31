DC Fandome Returning In October With New Looks At The Batman, The Flash, Peacemaker And More

This year, DC FanDome will take place on October 16 starting at 10 A.M. PST. In their announcement post on the official DC Comics website, WarnerMedia Chair and Chief Executive Officer Ana Sarnoff released a statement, saying:

"DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access. This year, we're taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content."

Some of the many titles scheduled to be showcased will include (but not be limited to) Matt Reeves' "The Batman," "Black Adam," and "The Flash" on the cinematic side of things; CW shows such as "Batwoman," "Superman & Lois," and "DC's Stargirl"; video games "Gotham Knights" and "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League"; comics galore; and, uh, a Batman/Fortnite crossover? Check out the complete list below:

Warner Bros. Pictures will showcase six highly anticipated titles with an exclusive new trailer for "The Batman," new content from "DC League of Super-Pets," a first look at "Black Adam," a sneak peek at "The Flash," and behind the scenes looks at "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

Warner Bros. Television will offer a look at new seasons of "Batwoman," "The Flash," "Superman & Lois," and "Sweet Tooth"; a farewell tribute to "Supergirl" as it approaches its epic conclusion after six seasons; a celebration of 100 episodes of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow;" a first look at forthcoming new drama "Naomi"; and a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of "DC's Stargirl."

Warner Bros. Games will feature new reveals from the highly anticipated "Gotham Knights," developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, and "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," developed by Rocksteady Studios.

DC publishing will honor the legacy of one of the world's greatest Super Heroes and icon of truth and equality, Wonder Woman, with a showcase of three upcoming books. DC explores her history with the DC Black Label miniseries "Wonder Woman Historia," expands the Amazon mythos with "Nubia and the Amazons," and honors the inspiration she has provided to women around the world with the original graphic novel "Wonderful Women of the World." Additionally, DC will share details about the next installment of the epic, universe-spanning Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, and fans can also expect to hear more about the upcoming "Batman: Fear State," the new six-issue "Black Manta" series, the return of the "Milestone Universe," and much more.

HBO Max will unveil an exclusive look at the upcoming series "Peacemaker" and limited event series "DMZ." The streamer is also debuting more surprises and sneak peeks from new series as well as returning favorites such as "Titans" and "Doom Patrol." All four series hail from Warner Bros. Television.

Warner Bros. Animation will feature a look at the upcoming limited series "Aquaman: King of Atlantis"; provide a sneak peek at season three of the adult animated comedy series "Harley Quinn" and share what's in store for #HarlIvy; deliver a very early look at the next animated chapter of the Dark Knight in the all-new upcoming series "Batman: Caped Crusader"; and give fans a preview of "Young Justice: Phantoms" (warning: there will be spoilers!).

Warner Bros Home Entertainment will preview two upcoming original DC Animated Films: a sneak peek at Superman and the rest of the Justice League in "Injustice," an all-new animated movie inspired by the popular games and comic, as well as the premiere of the trailer for the all-new animated heist movie "Catwoman: Hunted." Both movies are produced in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

"The Suicide Squad" director James Gunn also gave a little tease of the "Peacemaker" TV series coming to HBO Max.

You can find more details on DC FanDome at this link, including information on how to catch the stream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter as well as all the languages this event will be available in.