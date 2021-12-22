The Batman Production Team Wants To Make 'The Best Batman Ever Made'

To Reeves and Clark's credit, "The Batman" looks like a legitimate banger so far, even if it's arriving at a point where there's already been two different cinematic Batmen in the last decade alone. It helps that Reeves' movie avoids rehashing the Caped Crusader's origins for the umpteenth time in favor of telling a story that's often been glossed over in Batman films past: what was Bruce Wayne like when he was still getting the hang of his crime-fighting gig?

As Reeves tolds Empire:

"We've seen a lot of great stories about Bruce Wayne witnessing his parents' murder and then trying to find a way to cope with that by perfecting himself into Batman. But I wanted to do a story where he's already been through the origins and does not yet really know exactly how to be Batman. It is a Year Two story. And I wanted you to connect to him. Not only as Bruce, but as Batman."

Trailers for "The Batman" make it seem a lot like a grimy David Fincher-style serial killer thriller where the lead character is Batman, which is also refreshing and similar to how Nolan approached the franchise, especially with "The Dark Knight" (which, as has long been pointed out, is basically like a re-imagining of Michael Mann's "Heat," only with the Caped Crusader and Joker as its hero and villain). Reeves may yet overcome our collective Bat-fatigue after all.

"The Batman" opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.