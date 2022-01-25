The Batman Director Matt Reeves Talks About The Internet's Reaction To Robert Pattinson's Casting

It is a truth universally acknowledged that people will always have strong opinions on who plays Batman. If the Internet had been around in the 1960s, there would have no doubt been many comments on YouTube arguing both for and against casting that guy from "The Detectives" (aka Adam West) as the Caped Crusader. Such has been the case for every actor who's played Bruce Wayne in the digital age — something "The Batman" director Matt Reeves pointed out while discussing his decision to cast Robert Pattinson as the latest iteration of the Dark Knight.

As /Film's BJ Colangelo wrote about in her recent feature, "Why Won't People Let Former Disney/Teen Idols Grow Up?," Pattinson is still that "Twilight" guy for many filmgoers, in spite of all the other movies he's worked on since he last played the vampiric Edward Cullen in 2011's "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2." To be fair, that's also understandable. For all the praise he's gotten for his acting in films like "Cosmopolis," "Good Time," and "The Lighthouse" over the past 11 years, it's possible (even likely) that more people have watched Pattinson in the "Twilight" movies than seen his collaborations with David Cronenberg, Claire Denis, and other modern auteurs combined (and that's including his role in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet").