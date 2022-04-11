Physical Media Still Matters: Here Are The Batman Bonus Features You Won't Find On Streaming

I feel like I've written so many jokes about Batman that there are none left in my arsenal. Darkness, no parents jokes. Holy brooding billionaire, Batman jokes. It doesn't matter though, because I loved "The Batman" so much that I don't have to spice it up. Your mileage may vary, but for me, Robert Pattinson was the perfect young and not-yet-good at superhero-ing version of the caped crusader. Zoë Kravitz was the perfect Catwoman. It was violent, dark, and that Batmobile! I want it.

If you, like me, can't get enough of our grumpy superhero, you might want to pick up the physical disc when "The Batman" comes out on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. You might have to wait a bit longer, but even if you watch it over and over when it comes out on HBO Max on April 18, 2022, you're probably going to want a version you can hold in your hot little hands. Why? There are some amazing special features coming out on the 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray that you won't see on the streaming network.

The physical media will hit the market on May 24, 2022, with the early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99, and 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 on April 18, 2022. Now, let's look at what you're getting.