Fantastic Beasts 4 Uncertain As Warner Bros. Navigates J.K. Rowling, Ezra Miller Controversies

Warner Bros. has a franchise that virtually every other studio in Hollywood would kill for in the form of the Wizarding World of "Harry Potter." The original movies dominated the box office for a decade and have generated plenty more cash in merchandising, licensing and other revenue streams. The "Fantastic Beasts" spin-off films were supposed to be the next great chapter in the Wizarding World. It hasn't exactly panned out that way and now, the future of the series looks to be in jeopardy.

According to a recent report from Variety detailing the troubles that the prequel series has faced ahead of the release of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," it's mentioned that Warner Bros. has not yet given a green light to a planned fourth entry in the franchise. No script is in place and the studio is taking a wait-and-see approach. The decision will ultimately hinge on how this latest film is received at the box office. "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling, who is heavily involved in the films and co-wrote the screenplay for this latest entry, originally had a five-film arc mapped out.

Quite frankly, the prospect of a fourth movie isn't looking great. "The Secrets of Dumbledore" had a very soft opening internationally and isn't tracking all that well for its domestic box office debut. Plus, there is a lot of stiff competition already in theaters, like "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," and much more competition coming down the pipeline. While some critics (including our own) have noted this new chapter is an improvement over "The Crimes of Grindelwald," it's still a long way from the level of love the core "Harry Potter" movies received. The full scope of the spin-off franchise does not look good.