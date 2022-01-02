Harry Potter Needs To Move On Without J. K. Rowling

Rowling's transphobic opinions have frustrated so many people — and have become a major headache for Warner Bros., the studio behind the "Harry Potter" movies. So, when the "Harry Potter" cast reunited for the first time in over a decade, for HBO Max's "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," Rowling didn't get an invitation.

Over 30 cast members, from leading star Daniel Radcliffe to Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, made it to the reunion. They laughed, shared the most incredible stories, and many shed tears. While Rowling was visibly missing from the cohort of directors and the franchise's many cast members, she wasn't missed.

The British author appeared twice or thrice, and old clips of her were edited in (seriously, they plastered a massive "filmed in 2019" sticker, which seems to have been added to prevent an outrage of any kind). Cast members briefly mention her — Evanna Lynch (who played Luna Lovegood) was the ultimate "Harry Potter" geek who wrote to Rowling and received a reply, and Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) said he was in awe of Rowling's story ... And those are the two most prominent mentions of J.K. Rowling in an hour-and-42-minute-long celebration of the Wizarding World — that she created.

J.K. Rowling's non-presence in the reunion had made me consider that maybe what "Harry Potter" really needs is to move on without the person who wrote it.

Rowling's characters live in a world riddled with prejudice (half-bloods and pure-bloods, muggles and magical folks), and yet they make it their own. Let's not allow the author's beliefs to take away from a story that has always been about the oppressed triumphing over their oppressors. In this fight of good vs. evil, we must strive to win, much like Harry. And there's no better way than disassociating J.K. Rowling from "Harry Potter.

"The Death of the Author," a 1976 essay by French philosopher Roland Barthes, has found renewed interest in the age of social media and the mixed blessing of creatives being able to easily share their passing thoughts and opinions with fans (from transphobia to anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories). Though it might sound morbid, the title is actually a pun in the original French; "La mort de l'auteur" is a play on the title of Thomas Malory's "Le Morte d'Arthur," a collection of stories about King Arthur. Barthes suggested that the author "dies" the moment a work is published, and after that the reader is the one who takes charge of producing the meaning behind a text. It encourages readers to relinquish the creator's association with the art as soon as it has been made public, and perceive it how they will. And fans, too, have often used this idea to continue enjoying the art that holds value for them, even if their love for the creator has cooled.