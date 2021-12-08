Harry Potter 20th Anniversary First Look: It'll Be Nice To Return To Hogwarts

Harry Potter & Co. are still the talk of the town, 20 years beyond the first film's release in 2001. A virtual reality experience popped up by the Flatiron in Manhattan this summer, while the Warner Bros. Studio Tour on the other side of the country expanded to include a Potter-adjacent immersion based on the "Fantastic Beasts" films in Hollywood.

One name, however, is conspicuously missing from the lineup, despite generating plenty of conversation of a different kind. "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling will not be among the Hogwarts alumni in this special, likely due to her transphobic rants and utter inability to drop the shovel and stop digging. Side note: if you're the type of person who separates art from the artist (we all pick and choose, don't we?), all eight films are currently streaming on HBO Max for your viewing pleasure. Rowling acted a fool, but the kids are alright; all three of the starring headliners have vocally and clearly condemned Rowling's ravings. Good riddance to bad rubbish, we say. This will be a celebration for all fans.

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television alongside Warner Horizon at the spellbinding Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter. The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment ("Lip Sync Battle") and Pulse Films ("Beastie Boys Story").

The anniversary celebration will be available on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.