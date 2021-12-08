Harry Potter 20th Anniversary First Look: It'll Be Nice To Return To Hogwarts
Luna Lovegood once said that "Wit beyond measure is man's greatest treasure," and HBO Max was witty enough to give the people what they want. The streaming service has dropped the first image from the set of "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," the hyped and heralded retrospective special celebrating the wizarding world franchise, and the two decades that have passed since its first film entry, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The special is set to premiere on the platform on New Year's Day.
As previously announced, "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" brings the Hogwarts band back together; stars Daniel Radcliffe ("Swiss Army Man"), Rupert Grint ("Servant"), Emma Watson ("Little Women"), and a plethora of other cast and crewmembers across all eight "Harry Potter" films have a sit-down for the first time to look back on the anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Further appearances include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and more, all coming together to pay tribute at the altar of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The retrospective, HBO teases, "will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time."
Don't Let The Transphobic Muggles Get You Down
Harry Potter & Co. are still the talk of the town, 20 years beyond the first film's release in 2001. A virtual reality experience popped up by the Flatiron in Manhattan this summer, while the Warner Bros. Studio Tour on the other side of the country expanded to include a Potter-adjacent immersion based on the "Fantastic Beasts" films in Hollywood.
One name, however, is conspicuously missing from the lineup, despite generating plenty of conversation of a different kind. "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling will not be among the Hogwarts alumni in this special, likely due to her transphobic rants and utter inability to drop the shovel and stop digging. Side note: if you're the type of person who separates art from the artist (we all pick and choose, don't we?), all eight films are currently streaming on HBO Max for your viewing pleasure. Rowling acted a fool, but the kids are alright; all three of the starring headliners have vocally and clearly condemned Rowling's ravings. Good riddance to bad rubbish, we say. This will be a celebration for all fans.
"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television alongside Warner Horizon at the spellbinding Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter. The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment ("Lip Sync Battle") and Pulse Films ("Beastie Boys Story").
The anniversary celebration will be available on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.