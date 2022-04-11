A New Doctor Strange 2 Featurette Invites You To Enter The Multiverse

The cast of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" appears in the featurette as well, promoting the movie as one of the biggest things Marvel's ever done. "It's the most fantastic new phase of Marvel," Cumberbatch says, and that grand claim is pretty in line with his previous assertion that the movie will be "Spider-Man: No Way Home" level massive. Raimi credits Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Strange as the reason the project has such appeal, calling the movie "a great opportunity to pair two of the most powerful superheroes together."

As sorcerer and knowledge keeper Wong, Benedict Wong also seems to have a major part to play in the action this time around. The actor doesn't give anything away about his character here, but does say that "audiences are going to be startled by these other realities" on display in the movie. Olsen adds that "unlocking the multiverse creates a big Pandora's box."

Even more so than the recent Spider-Man film, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" seems like the perfect chance to bring the multiplicity of the Marvel comics–which are constantly changing depending on the arc, era, and author–to life. Just as the "What If...?" animated series on Disney+ last year was able to present alternate versions of the Marvel canon, this featurette shows that "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" doesn't seem beholden to the previous limits of the MCU. That makes it all the more exciting.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" premieres in theaters on May 6, 2022.