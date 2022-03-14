Doctor Strange 2 Will Be 'On The Level' Of No Way Home, Benedict Cumberbatch Claims

The events of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will be a culmination of various MCU properties, namely "No Way Home," "Loki," "WandaVision," and even parts of "What If...?." That, obviously, is a lot to unpack, as it involves various possible arcs. The multiverse has been officially unleashed, Wanda has embraced her inner Scarlet Witch, the TVA might emerge as major players with the branching of timelines, and most of "What If...?" is now crucial to understanding "Multiverse of Madness."

Cumberbatch believes that the intricacy and level of success for "Multiverse of Madness" will be on par with "No Way Home:"

"It's a big, big movie. It's going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it's got, we're going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I'll put my flag in the sand."

Cumberbatch went on to explain the infinite layers that accompany the many, many realities of the multiverse:

"There's a lot of reckoning. And a lot of self-discovery. Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this film unfolds and reveals what, essentially, is in his nature, that he then has to either confront or resist or fall into or become. The answers to the questions of who Strange really is, won't have easy answers. There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters. There are some very unexpected conclusions."

While it is too early to make speculations of any sort, the upcoming film does contain the right ingredients to concoct a bonafide MCU blockbuster. The premise of alternate realities and dimensions along with the prospect of giving in to the chaos that comes with it is an intriguing one, supported by the well-liked presence of Strange and Wanda, as evidenced by the success of their respective MCU projects. There's also America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who has the power to navigate realities in the multiverse, which still holds greater mysteries for all parties involved. With the TVA possibly involved, there might just be a whole plethora of variants waiting to stake their claim in the midst of things.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.