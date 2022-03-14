Doctor Strange 2 Might Reveal Who Is The Most Powerful MCU Character

As "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will directly unfold after the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the first season of "Loki," Strange will be forced to form allies in order to be able to combat the threats of the multiverse. This includes Wanda Maximoff, whose arc in "Avengers: Endgame" was a formidable one, only to be further maximized in "WandaVision," wherein she embraced her inner Scarlet Witch and got in touch with a little chaos. "Multiverse of Madness" producer Richie Palmer teased that Wanda might just be the most powerful MCU character, although it remains to be seen how things play out in the upcoming MCU Phase Four film:

"I don't know who's more powerful than Wanda. Meeting the Wanda Maximoff at the end of Endgame would have been a lot for Strange. Who comes out on top as the most powerful being in the universe? Maybe we find out at the end of the movie."

While Strange and Wanda have crossed paths before — during the battle against Thanos in "Endgame" and Tony Stark's funeral — the two have not worked together or against one another in any sense of the term so far. Will Wanda prove to be an ally for Strange, or will she find herself too invested in the unspeakable powers of the Darkhold, which she came to possess by the end of "WandaVision?" While it is too early to speculate, it is not out of the question for either Strange or Wanda to veer off into the deep end, given that they underwent their personal hells and will be further challenged by the madness that accompanies many realities.

Palmer went on to explain what "madness" could purportedly mean for the characters, and how it could potentially carve their paths within the ambit of the film:

"Madness has many different definitions...It's maddening for Doctor Strange to have to watch the love of his life marry someone else. And it's maddening for Wanda to have been told, 'There's a book, and there's a chapter about you in that book you should read, and secrets you don't know about yourself.'"

The Darkhold will most definitely be an integral part of the narrative, given that one of the book's many abilities is that it contains key information on the creation of machines to harness energy from other dimensions. However, with infinite knowledge, comes infinite obsession, as the book also holds power over its possessor, driving them to the brink of sanity.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.