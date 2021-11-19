Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Case To Be Explored In Two-Part Discovery+ Documentary

Discovery+, the premium streaming arm of the Discovery Channel, announced that they ordered "Johnny vs Amber," which will tell "the story of the breakdown" of Depp and Heard's relationship and "how it tipped into the celebrity court case of the decade." The streamer said the program would tell the infamous story from "two polarized perspectives." That doesn't sound like a very helpful way to create a documentary, though sowing further divide is certain to create social media buzz.

Here's the official explanation of those perspectives from Discovery:

Johnny's film will portray that he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image. While Amber's film explores how she married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fueled monster.

The documentary will feature interviews with lawyers involved on both sides of the case. They will also include interviews with people "close to the pair," along with audio and video recordings of Depp and Heard themselves. Instead of looking for a middle ground or examining how the media and fandom turned an already sad story into a near-catastrophic celebrity uncoupling, the documentary seems to only look to agitate both sides further.