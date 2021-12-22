Where We Might See Kate Bishop Next After Hawkeye Season 1

If we learned anything from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," it's that all superheroes need therapy. Before Kate dons her new purple power suit for another perilous adventure, she should probably make an appointment with the nearest therapist to unpack the traumatic season of TV she just endured. To her credit, Kate's peppy nature rarely wavered throughout the season, always returning to her excitable self at any mention of trick arrows or the mere possibility of doing something unhinged (like destroying the enormous Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center). But when she wasn't scaling walls or learning new tricks from her mentor, Kate was busy uncovering a dark truth about her mother.

As it turns out, Vera Farmiga wasn't donning a villainess haircut for no reason, because Eleanor Bishop is just as shady as she dresses. Note to self: A dark red dress and wine glass in hand is the tell-tale sign of evil, so finding out that Eleanor was wrapped up in the Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) crime syndicate is no surprise. Crime pays, folks, and Eleanor had a mountain of debt to pay off after her husband's death. She explains this to Kate with police sirens blaring in the distance, trying to convince her daughter that they can leave this all behind them and resume normal life. All the while, Eleanor argues that her actions were justified by the need to protect Kate and deal with the mess her father left behind. "Someone has to clean things up, " Eleanor says, "Someone has to take responsibility." It's the same lesson she's been trying to teach Kate since the first episode, with the collapse of the bell tower, and Kate finally hears her — but not quite the way she wanted.

Kate makes the difficult decision to have her mother arrested for her crimes, including the murder of Armand Duquesne II (Simon Callow). I can't speak from personal experience, but I get the feeling that having your mother sent to prison is pretty heavy stuff. Pile that atop the rest of the season — a couple brushes with death, learning about her idol's dark past, being constantly rejected by said hero, taking on Kingpin — and it's safe to say that Kate Bishop has had a very long week. She'll no doubt hop right back in the saddle and kick off her next adventure soon, but maybe she should take a breather to unpack everything that just went down, preferably with a trained professional. (Maybe she can spend some time with Sam Wilson, who was much more effective than the actual therapist in "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.")