Superhero Bits: Tyler Hoechlin's New Superman Suit, Kate Bishop Ant-Man 3 Rumors, & More

We have to start off with some sad news today, as legendary comic book artist George Perez has revealed that he has terminal cancer. Perez had already retired from comics due to health issues, however, in a recent post on his official Facebook page, the icon of the art form revealed that his prognosis is not good, and he is letting nature take its course.

Comic book legend George Perez has announced through his FB page that he has Stage 3 pancreatic cancer and has six months to live. You cannot begin to describe the impact this man had as an artist for DC and Marvel and who by all accounts is an incredibly nice guy too. pic.twitter.com/fbMlCHcFut — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) December 7, 2021

It sounds like Perez, above all else, wants to spend as much time with his family and his fans as he can before his time comes. We wish Perez all the best and thank him for his immense contributions to pop culture, and the joy he has provided to so many people over the years.