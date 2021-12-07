New Hawkeye Featurette Is All About Echo, One Of The MCU's Most Intriguing New Characters

In the featurette, producer Trinh Tran explains that the folks behind "Hawkeye" went on a global search to find the perfect person to portray Maya Lopez, who becomes the superhero Echo. It was important that they stay true to the character in the comics, who is Indigenous and Deaf, and they wanted to bring authenticity to the role. They put out casting calls around the globe, and Cox's friends pushed her to audition despite her lack of experience. Prior to "Hawkeye," Cox had only performed background roles in school plays, but now she would be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cox grew up on the Menominee Reservation in northeastern Wisconsin. While "Hawkeye" is her first major acting gig, her co-stars and directors all believe that she has what it takes to be a big star. Director Bertie, of the directing duo Bert and Bertie, shared her experience watching Cox perform:

"She's brand new to this whole thing. Something that happens with some actors, when they step in front of the camera, there's this kind of like, collective inhale of breath, and everyone's like [gasp]. She's got this star quality to her."

Cox's first appearance on "Hawkeye" as Echo is equally breathtaking, as she emanates a kind of cold rage that's reminiscent of who fans are speculating is her infamous "uncle." While she's more than able to hold her own with her "Hawkeye" co-stars, it will be interesting to see how she leads a series of her own when the "Echo" spin-off eventually debuts.