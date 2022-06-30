How The 2022 Box Office Compares To 2021 So Far, And What's Next

Global box office figures for the year have not been tallied just yet but if the domestic market is any indication, things are very much looking up. Not to mention that this year has seen huge international hits such as "Water Gate Bridge" ($626 million), "Too Cool to Kill" ($217 million), and "RRR" ($100 million). Heck, even "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" saved some face with $309 million worth of its $405 million total coming from overseas. So, even if we don't have a nice, round number for the global theatrical marketplace at the halfway mark, it's all looking quite good.

So, what should we be looking for next? The big thing will be whether or not more originals and different types of cinema can continue to break through. Part of what hampered 2021 was that it was pretty much only superhero flicks that got the job done, with even something like "Halloween Kills" getting a simultaneous streaming release on Peacock that might have hurt its earnings potential. Sure, we expect "Black Panther 2" to be a big hit, but we also need "NOPE" to find that same "Get Out" audience, and it would be great if movies like "The Black Phone" and "Elvis" continue to shine.

Meaningful recovery at the box office requires diversity in that way. Beyond that, we also need to see studios making firm commitments to theatrical. Less day-and-date releases with big movies and more bets on getting moviegoers out to theaters, as well as more counterprogramming against big blockbusters. Movies like "The Batman" can't be given a whole month to run the table because that doesn't leave room for much else. There is room for more and, if the movies are good and the budgets are reasonable, more than one movie can flourish at a time. That's where we need to go and that's when we can get back to something that more closely resembles normalcy.