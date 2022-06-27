Both Elvis And The Black Phone Won Big At The Box Office

The big, overarching takeaway here is that everyone wins. Warner Bros. gets a buzzy theatrical hit outside of a franchise that might be able to get them in the awards season conversation. Plus, they get to say they topped the box office at least for one weekend in the heat of the biggest summer moviegoing season in three years. Meanwhile, Blumhouse and Universal get to keep original horror on the tracks as a very viable form of theatrical entertainment, meaning that the genre can exist far beyond reboots of classic slashers, or things of that nature.

More than anything, we had a music biopic, a horror film, a dinosaur-filled blockbuster, and an action-packed sequel to an '80s classic all make a big chunk of dough this weekend. "Lightyear" fell all the way to number five and had a big drop but still pulled in $17 million. All of this to say, there are a handful of movies of all sorts that people are actually leaving the house to see right now, and this is what true recovery at the box office looks like. This is what we've been waiting for.