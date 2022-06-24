Austin Butler's 5-Month Audition For Elvis Was 'Unlike Any Other'

The business of casting a biopic is not for the faint of heart. For the serious director, the process can be all-consuming, often requiring years of research and preparation. Australian auteur Baz Luhrmann is one such director; he never does anything halfway. But his choice to cast former teen heartthrob Austin Butler as the titular king of rock 'n' roll in "Elvis" definitely raised a few eyebrows when the news first broke. Granted, this was before any footage of the actor in full Elvis regalia first broke — heck, before the film had even entered production. But everybody's got strong feelings about the King, and their own expectations for any retelling of his story.

Now that "Elvis" is out in the world though, it's clear that Butler was a stellar choice for the role. He was uniquely qualified to play Elvis, as much for his dedication to portraying the crooner as he was for his ability to roll with Lurhmann's many punches. Immersing himself into the role of one of the most famous men on Earth obviously wasn't easy for the actor — he's since admitted to the physical and psychological tolls of his performance — and auditioning for the part was just as difficult. Even after a grueling five-month process, Butler wasn't sure he had scored the part at all.