Elvis Clip: Austin Butler Channels The King In Baz Luhrmann's Biopic

The clip here offers a glimpse into the kind of chaotic, high-octane character drama "Elvis" will be. Showcasing a scene in which the King goes on to the stage at the Louisiana Hayride in 1954 for his first-ever performance, the clip is based on an actual early performance of the King of Rock and Roll, albeit presented with many creative liberties. Wearing bright pink, Butler as Elvis goes from a hesitant young performer unsure how to start his performance to a confident, flamboyant personality in a matter of seconds. The effect this has on the crowd is worth watching out for.

There's also Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker, watching the latter's performance closely while coming to the realization that the young man is destined for superstardom. Given how Hanks' character is a complex figure to parse in terms of his dynamic with Elvis, it is interesting to see Elvis through Parker's eyes at this moment.

Butler's commitment to bringing the legacy role to life, along with the fact that he personally voiced the singing parts of the film, has been met with much praise, and rightfully so. As anticipation surrounds Luhrmann's upcoming biopic, one can expect a vibrant, dramatic, and over-the-top character immersion, as is characteristic of his films, including "Moulin Rouge" and "Romeo+Juliet."

Apart from Hanks and Butler, the cast includes Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, Patrick Sheare, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Josh McConville, among others.

Here's the official synopsis for "Elvis:"

"This film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)."

"Elvis" is expected to hit theaters on June 24, 2022.