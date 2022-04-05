Baz Luhrmann's Elvis To Make World Premiere At Cannes, See A New Image
It's official— the King of Rock N' Roll is heading to France! Back in February, we finally caught a glimpse of the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic from Baz Luhrmann and since then, there's been speculation about when the pic would finally hit screens. Now suspicions have finally been confirmed and "Elvis" is slated to have its world premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Luhrmann will attend to present his latest feature, along with the film's stars Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, and Tom Hanks. Following its May festival premiere, "Elvis" will be hit theaters across North America on June 24, 2022 (and worldwide two days priors, on June 22). Cannes organizers expressed their excitement for Luhrmann's return to the festival in a statement (via THR), which said:
"Dazzling filmmaker Baz Luhrmann made history at the Festival de Cannes by being the only director to show two feature films at the opening with Moulin Rouge! in 2001, which was running in competition, and The Great Gatsby in 2013. In 1992, he was a sensation at the 45th edition of the Festival with his first film Strictly Ballroom, which was screened in the Un Certain Regard section."
Cannes recently unveiled plans to screen"Top Gun: Maverick" at the festival (with a special tribute dedicated to Tom Cruise), just a week before the film's official release. The rest of the Cannes lineup is still to come, but between this much anticipated (and frequently delayed) sequel to the beloved 80s action film and the return of Baz Luhrmannm, the slate is already dazzling.
Baz Luhrmann returns with Elvis
The title of the upcoming biopic tells it all: "Elvis" sees Austin Butler take center stage as The King, in a cradle-to-grave biopic that explores his rise to fame through the lens of his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). Along with the announcement, Cannes released a new image from the film which you can see above, featuring Hanks and Butler. The relationship between this duo began with Parker "discovering" Elvis in the mid-1950s and continued on through his career triumphs and personal struggles. Another key figure in the film is tackled by Olivia Deonge, who stars as Priscilla Presley.
This intimate look into Presley's life is just the beginning though — Luhrmann is a filmmaker well known for his ability to go big, as proven by the grandeur of "Moulin Rouge" and "The Great Gatsby." The tale of Elvis is a rags-to-riches tale just asking for the Hollywood treatment, meaning the film doesn't just trace a music icon but a worldwide phenomenon. Based on the trailer, this means grand sequences, set pieces, and music numbers. It certainly helps that the film is expected to delve into the influence of the Black musicians who Presley learned from, including pioneers of 20th-century music, like B.B. "The King of the Blues" King, Little Richard (who dubbed himself the "Architect of Rock and Roll"), and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, aka. the "Godmother of Rock and Roll."
The premiere announcement also came with the following description:
"The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parke. The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley."
Along with Butler, Hanks, and DeJonge, the cast of "Elvis" includes Yola Quartey, Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, and David Wenham
The 75th Festival de Cannes will take place from May 17-28, 2022, and "Elvis" arrives in theaters on June 24, 2022.