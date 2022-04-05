Baz Luhrmann's Elvis To Make World Premiere At Cannes, See A New Image

The title of the upcoming biopic tells it all: "Elvis" sees Austin Butler take center stage as The King, in a cradle-to-grave biopic that explores his rise to fame through the lens of his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). Along with the announcement, Cannes released a new image from the film which you can see above, featuring Hanks and Butler. The relationship between this duo began with Parker "discovering" Elvis in the mid-1950s and continued on through his career triumphs and personal struggles. Another key figure in the film is tackled by Olivia Deonge, who stars as Priscilla Presley.

This intimate look into Presley's life is just the beginning though — Luhrmann is a filmmaker well known for his ability to go big, as proven by the grandeur of "Moulin Rouge" and "The Great Gatsby." The tale of Elvis is a rags-to-riches tale just asking for the Hollywood treatment, meaning the film doesn't just trace a music icon but a worldwide phenomenon. Based on the trailer, this means grand sequences, set pieces, and music numbers. It certainly helps that the film is expected to delve into the influence of the Black musicians who Presley learned from, including pioneers of 20th-century music, like B.B. "The King of the Blues" King, Little Richard (who dubbed himself the "Architect of Rock and Roll"), and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, aka. the "Godmother of Rock and Roll."

The premiere announcement also came with the following description:

"The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parke. The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley."

Along with Butler, Hanks, and DeJonge, the cast of "Elvis" includes Yola Quartey, Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, and David Wenham

The 75th Festival de Cannes will take place from May 17-28, 2022, and "Elvis" arrives in theaters on June 24, 2022.