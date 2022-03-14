Top Gun: Maverick Will Ride Into The Danger Zone At Cannes

The highly-anticipated sequel to one of the most treasured action films of the 1980s is finally taking flight, with "Top Gun: Maverick" set to play at the Cannes Film Festival. The film from Paramount and Skydance starring Tom Cruise will play the celebrated festival on the French Riviera sometime during the May 17 – 28, 2022 dates. "Top Gun: Maverick" will roll out internationally the same week, and is due out in North American theaters on May 27, 2022, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Tom Cruise returns for "Top Gun: Maverick" as hot-shot fighter pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. After three decades of service as one of the premier aviators for the U.S. Navy, Maverick has skillfully dodged the rank advancements that would take him out of the air, maintaining his ability to feel the need for speed years after his prime. When he's tasked with training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission never before successfully accomplished by a living pilot, Maverick comes face to face with Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller) with the call sign "Rooster," who turns out to be the son of Maverick's deceased friend, the Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose."

The film is directed by "Tron: Legacy" and "Oblivion" filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, with a script from Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Cruise's go-to guy, Christopher McQuarrie.