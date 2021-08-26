Top Gun: Maverick Early Buzz And Reactions To The Film's Opening 13 Minutes

It's been two long years since the very first footage of "Top Gun: Maverick" premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, putting Cruise back in the danger zone of the 1986 classic. As you might expect, nostalgia has been a major selling point throughout this latest attempt to use a legacy sequel to turn a one-off film into a full-fledged IP of its own. From the strains of the legendary score to the incredible visuals of Cruise strapped into actual fighter jets as IMAX cameras capture all the action, as this THR report indicates, it would seem that the first 13 minutes or so of "Maverick" live up to those high expectations. Here's what everyone else had to say about the footage:

Top Gun: Maverick is totally going to take off. First 13 minutes were pretty stunning. WOW. #CinemaCon Maverick needs to push a jet to Mach 10 to keep his program going... and he pushes it further than he should. Beautifully shot. Looks epic. Details: https://t.co/KFHnp68o9j pic.twitter.com/8YggJvjqQF — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 26, 2021

Just saw the first reel of Top Gun: Maverick. And it's perfect. It starts exactly like the original film. Same text. Same font. Same music. Right into "Danger Zone." And just when it's got you, we go to the new story with Maverick being Maverick. So beyond pumped. pic.twitter.com/zNh2n889Xk — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 26, 2021

The first 13 minutes of Top Gun: Maverick is sensational. Lots of nostalgic feelings with the opening credits on an aircraft carrier and the song Danger Zone. Yup. You'll love it. I want my tickets now. — Gig Patta (@GigPatta) August 26, 2021

First 13 minutes of TOP GUN: MAVERICK are absolutely breathtaking. Weâ€™ll be talking about that on the podcast too. Stay tuned. #CinemaCon #TopGunMaverick ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Urje8nOZSC — Light the Fuse Podcast (@LightTheFusePod) August 26, 2021

So. TOP GUN: MAVERICK looks far better than I ever could have imagined. If the rest of the film matches the opening 15 minutes, this will be incredibly special. pic.twitter.com/Yh5pWCmCio — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 26, 2021

Kenny Loggins' DANGER ZONE is in TOP GUN: MAVERICK. This movie will gross $1 billion, easily. — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 26, 2021

Oh yes, this trip back to the world of "Top Gun" simply wouldn't have felt complete without an encore appearance of Kenny Loggins' actual song. It's fascinating that the early portions of the film seem to be going out of their way to ease viewers back to the familiar trappings of the original movie before jumping right into the story of this new sequel. With Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell now far older than that hotshot pilot we all knew, this could be an intriguing way to comment on Cruise's own career as a do-it-yourself actor who's now facing the harsh reality of aging.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is directed by Joseph Kosinski ("Tron: Legacy," "Oblivion") from a script by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. It will be released in theaters on November 19, 2021.