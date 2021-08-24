Ghostbusters: Afterlife Early Buzz: Critics Ain't Afraid Of No Sequel

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony Pictures
By Jeremy Mathai/Aug. 24, 2021 10:55 am EDT

We got one! Or at least, in this case, much more than one. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is still months away from release, but Sony held a surprise screening at CInemaCon last night, which is an event held primarily for theater owners and attended by journalists in case there's any new footage from highly anticipated movies. Well, they certainly got that and then some as Sony made sure to bring the goodies. Not only did those in attendance get to see the premiere of the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer (which went online for all to see anyway), but they were also able to watch every second of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and tweet out their reactions afterwards. Fans have been looking forward to this Jason Reitman-directed legacy sequel for quite some time, so let's find out whether it lives up to the hype or not.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony Pictures

Rest easy, "Ghostbusters" fans. Reactions across the board seem to be overwhelmingly positive, praising the film for its balance of nostalgia, heartfelt entertainment, downright Spielberg-like atmosphere that should appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike. The original 1984 film has always been held up as something of a holy grail among those of a certain generation, which naturally makes any sequel come fraught with the extra baggage of high expectations and the ever-present specter (ha!) of disappointment. If these early reactions are anything to go by, however, that doesn't appear to be the case here.

It sounds like McKenna Grace is establishing herself as the MVP of this movie, stepping into the tricky role as the granddaughter of Egon (portrayed by the late great Harold Ramis in the original "Ghostbusters").

While it's worth noting that "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" has its fair share of flaws that might hold it back from a truly rave review, it also appears that the mix of characters, humor, and surprises are sure to please viewers and make up for any issues anyone might have.

And as has become par for the course with these blockbuster events, don't forget to stick around through the credits (which you should be doing for any movie, in fact!) for an extra scene at the very end.

If there's any main takeaway from these tweets, it's probably the idea that Reitman makes sure there's something appealing for every type of fan interested in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." The reverence on display in the marketing to this point seemed to prioritize nostalgia and adoration above anything else, but thankfully it seems that this movie also remembers that it's a sequel to an irreverent and frequently hilarious classic.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" releases exclusively in theaters on November 11, 2021.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

