Ghostbusters: Afterlife Early Buzz: Critics Ain't Afraid Of No Sequel

Rest easy, "Ghostbusters" fans. Reactions across the board seem to be overwhelmingly positive, praising the film for its balance of nostalgia, heartfelt entertainment, downright Spielberg-like atmosphere that should appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike. The original 1984 film has always been held up as something of a holy grail among those of a certain generation, which naturally makes any sequel come fraught with the extra baggage of high expectations and the ever-present specter (ha!) of disappointment. If these early reactions are anything to go by, however, that doesn't appear to be the case here.

Saw #GhostbustersAfterlife at CinemaCon and itâ€™s good. A solid continuation of the original two films. Nostalgia for the original, and a strong turn by McKenna Grace as Egonâ€™s granddaughter. Paul Rudd gets the best lines. Fans will dig it. pic.twitter.com/MgBXmEVWqz — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 24, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the Ghostbusters sequel that Iâ€™ve been waiting all my life to see. It is nostalgia done right. A perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh & unique twist for a whole new generation to enjoy. I got goosebumps. #GhostbustersAfterlife pic.twitter.com/lOAtbMQedf — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 24, 2021

Iâ€™m convinced that Mckenna Grace can do no wrong. She had huge shoes to fill with this role and absolutely crushes it. I could see Egon in her performance which took this film to a whole another level. I laughed. I cried. Itâ€™s one of the best sequels Iâ€™ve seen in a long time. — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 24, 2021

It sounds like McKenna Grace is establishing herself as the MVP of this movie, stepping into the tricky role as the granddaughter of Egon (portrayed by the late great Harold Ramis in the original "Ghostbusters").

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel fans have been waiting decades for, for better and worse. Itâ€™s got great new characters, lots of surprises, & plenty of laughs with just the right amount of nostalgia. I loved SO much of it. However, itâ€™s not without some issues. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fPyyfkbRRE — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 24, 2021

Mainly, it packs so much into it, there are big leaps in logic & plot that hold it back from really firing on every cylinder. When it works though? Especially the kid stuff? Damn, it works. Just at times, it doesnâ€™t. Overall though, I cheered, cried, & canâ€™t wait to watch again — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 24, 2021

While it's worth noting that "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" has its fair share of flaws that might hold it back from a truly rave review, it also appears that the mix of characters, humor, and surprises are sure to please viewers and make up for any issues anyone might have.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife â€¦ Wow! Was not expecting how heartfelt it is. It has a very childlike Spielberg vibe to it. And @JasonReitman is extremely loyal to the original. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/APyHMzEuYd — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) August 24, 2021

Can not wait until everyone gets to see #GhostbustersAfterlife. Captures all the fun of the original and is a worthy addition to the franchise. pic.twitter.com/vWew8osWjg — Rebecca #FullyVaccinated! Murray (@becmur) August 24, 2021

I had the awesome opportunity to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife at @CinemaCon Im a huge Ghostbusters fan and Iâ€™m happy to say the movie is everything I hoped it would be! It was such a fun film that offered all kinds of fan service and I loved every minute of it! — Joey Paur (@JoeyPaur) August 24, 2021

Ghostbusters fans are gonna be thrilled with #GhostbustersAfterlife I think. I'm afraid to say much more than that, but there's a lot to love. Easter eggs and nostalgia fill just about every frame, but the story still manages to feel fresh and new — Lauren Huff (@_LaurenHuff) August 24, 2021

#GhostbustersAfterlife was really great. As someone who wasn't a massive of #Ghostbusters I had so much fun even without understanding the references. A ton of heart with a great cast. New and old fans are going to love it. Stay through the credits! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/Gc3oySIXOa — K⁤Â­ａ​â€Œâ€Œi​â€Â­ｔ​â€Â­lâ€⁡y​⁠⁠n​â€Œâ€Œ ​â€⁣Î'оｏｔｈ✈ #CinemaCon (@katiesmovies) August 24, 2021

And as has become par for the course with these blockbuster events, don't forget to stick around through the credits (which you should be doing for any movie, in fact!) for an extra scene at the very end.

If there's any main takeaway from these tweets, it's probably the idea that Reitman makes sure there's something appealing for every type of fan interested in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." The reverence on display in the marketing to this point seemed to prioritize nostalgia and adoration above anything else, but thankfully it seems that this movie also remembers that it's a sequel to an irreverent and frequently hilarious classic.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" releases exclusively in theaters on November 11, 2021.

