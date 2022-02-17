Elvis Trailer: Baz Luhrmann Tells The Story Of The King Of Rock 'N Roll

Elvis wasn't just a man in the public consciousness. He was an icon. He was a character. He's ubiquitous in popular culture, even today. Butler has it down, from the eyebrow movement to the wildness of his performances, but what we see in this brief glimpse of the film is that at some point, Elvis lost control of his own narrative. It's clear through the entire trailer that Elvis Presley wants to be a person again and can't, and the sadness of that is palpable, despite the carnival atmosphere. It's why I've always found circuses very sad: It's all paint with an empty hole underneath. I get the feeling we're going to see what's underneath this time, and it's going to break our hearts.

The cast for "Elvis" includes Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Richard Roxburgh, Helen Thomson, David Wenham, Natasha Bassett, Xavier Samuel, Luke Bracey, Dacre Montgomery, Leon Ford, Kate Mulvany, Gareth Davies, Charles Grounds, Josh McConville, and Adam Dunn. Here is the official synopsis for the film:

Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (DeJonge).

"Elvis" is directed by Baz Luhrmann, and written by Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner. It's produced by Lurhmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss, and executive produced by Andrew Mittman.

"Elvis" arrives in theaters on June 24, 2022.