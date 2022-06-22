The Black Phone Author Joe Hill On Why Scott Derrickson Reminds Him Of William Friedkin [Interview]

So at what point did you realize that this was a story about a child abductor? I'm curious what your creative process is like.

Well, it's tougher to ... again, we're talking about a story I wrote a long time ago, so it's tough to remember specifically about "The Black Phone." I know that when I wrote it I was a failed novelist, that I had written four novels that I couldn't sell for love or money, and I'd mostly given up on the idea of being a novelist. I had learned to write short stories, and I had started to write some good ones. On the strength of one of those short stories, I got a chance to write an issue of Spider-Man for Marvel Comics, and I think I was sort of angling for a career in comic books at that point.

But I did think, "Well, I do have these short stories and it would be great to collect them all under one roof, so maybe I should try to sell a collection." And also, I took pleasure in just being able to write a story and knowing I can do this well. Maybe I have no idea how to write a novel, but I can do this one thing well. And so I did start to write a string of short stories. "Abraham's Boys" was one, that was a story about the children of Abraham Van Helsing growing up in America under the shadow of a man who was badly deranged by his experience fighting vampires. I wrote "My Father's Mask," which is a story about a family taking a vacation in their lake house, and the lake house, at certain moments during the year, the lake house actually becomes a little unhinged from reality, and this is the source of the family's good fortune.

And so I had started again on a little bit of this roll. I wrote "You Can Hear the Locust Sing," which was a version of "Metamorphosis," reimagined where actually, when the kid turns into an insect, he discovers he prefers it to his life as a human being, that he actually prefers being a giant, dangerous cricket to ... you know, it's a big step. For Gregor Samsa, when he turns into a cockroach, he just feels like glum and depressed and he just lays in bed all day until he wilts. And when I wrote the story, I was thinking, "Actually, most insects have a lot more fight in them, and so this kid actually celebrates becoming a giant insect."

Anyway, so I was on this run, and I wrote the story "The Black Phone." I wrote it for The Third Alternative magazine, a British horror magazine where they had started to publish some of my stuff, and the editor Andy Cox liked my short stories. When I wrote it, I could feel it struggling to become a novel. I could see a whole novel layer with Finney, our hero Finney wrestling with his predicament, locked in this basement stained with the blood of The Grabber's other victims, and I could see the conversations he would have with the dead children on the phone. But I lacked the confidence to write it as a novel, and I knew I could do it as a short story, that I could sell it as a short story, so I kept it short.

Fast forward 15 years, and C. Robert Cargill and Scott Derrickson were able to look at the short story and imagine for themselves the novel it could have been. And so they wrote the screenplay together and executed it brilliantly, I think. Everything in the short story is in the film, but it's so much more. Scott Derrickson wove this deeply autobiographical thread about life in the 1970s in the Midwest and what that was like, what that felt like, and it's honest. It's very emotionally accurate. It's not an exercise in bubble-gum colored nostalgia. It's truthful, and somewhat painful, and I think that gives the film a lot of its power as well, the truthfulness of it.

The other thing that the film has is it has this sort of great escape room mechanism. You know, it is a horror movie. C. Robert Cargill was able to look at the story and say, "This is a horror movie. This is an escape room reimagined as a horror film — the ultimate horror movie escape room." And so you have Finney in this basement, he's a prisoner of The Grabber, this child serial killer, and there's this disconnected phone on the wall, and the ghost of his victims begin calling on the phone. And Cargill saw how each ghost could have a different bit of advice for Finney. They sort of join together, almost as the undead Goonies, to fight the bad guys.

And the story has this aspect of brotherhood, of people who have been victimized taking back their power, their agency, and their voices that I also think is tremendously powerful. It's pretty grim subject matter. It's an awful lot of fun for something that goes to such grim places.

Yeah, that's what I keep telling people. People say, "Oh, it looks so scary," but I tell people, "Yeah, it is scary. But if you like '80s adventure movies and coming-of-age movies, and you are able to withstand a Halloween haunted house..." This is a movie I feel like, truth be told, I think like a 12-year-old kid is going to see this movie and it's going to be their new favorite movie. It feels like it's made for that audience.

Well, I think that it's interesting, because it is scary. It is scary. It's also very heartfelt, though. It's shot through with a really raucous sense of humor, which is just stunning when you think about what the film is about, but it's really funny in places. And of course it has Ethan Hawke giving this kind of iconic performance behind the mask, behind the devil's mask. When I read about the devil mask in the script, I could never imagine that it would be as iconic. As instantly terrifying as it is, that mask is, it's possible to look at the film and say, "Oh, that mask is going to be a thing like Michael Myers' mask, like the hockey mask, like the 'Saw' puppet. This thing, this is going to be a thing people are going to be seeing in their nightmares for years."