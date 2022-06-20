The Black Phone Director Scott Derrickson Knows Horror Is All About The Timing [Interview]

This is your second movie with Ethan Hawke. Have you two developed a shorthand? Between "Sinister" and this, how has your trust in each other evolved?

Well, it was two things. First of all, the experience of "Sinister" was a really positive one for him. He had never done a horror film before, and I think he really realized on set that he didn't really know much about how to make a movie like that, and the distinctiveness of timing. Now, I remember shooting the scene when he walks down the hallway and finds his son in the box. And I was like, "No, you got to go slower, stop here. Then take a few steps. Stop here." And I remember him going, "Oh, I get it. Horror is like comedy. It's all in the timing." And I said, "Yeah, exactly." And so we made a good film, and I think he's really proud of that movie.

But he's also just personally my favorite actor that I've worked with. So we stayed friends. We stayed in touch and would text occasionally. And I went and saw him in New York one of the times I was out there. And so when I offered him the role, he told me, he said, "I probably won't do it. I don't do villains," which didn't really occur to me, but he really doesn't. But he read the script and loved it and said, "Yes."

Yeah, there's a real fairy tale element to The Grabber where you don't get his extensive backstory. You only learn the bare details. He exists as a force of nature. And when I talked to Ethan, he said that he deliberately did not base it on real experiences or real people. He wanted to feel like an ethereal monster. Was that how you always pictured him, too?

Yes, because I think that he's meant to be a realistic monster. He's meant to be one of the monsters that are out there in the world. And you look at these guys, Ted Bundy had a happy childhood, and Jeffrey Dahmer had really nice parents. And so the idea of giving him some backstory that sort of explained why he is the way he is was ridiculous to me. I felt like he needed to be a mystery. And that the power and danger of him would be in the mystery. And to me, the best screen villains are like that. You don't know why Hannibal Lecter eats people in "Silence of the Lambs." You don't know why Heath Ledger's The Joker ... [does Heath Ledger impression] You don't know how he got those scars. He just tells these lies about it, and that makes him more frightening because of the mystery of evil that's before you. The power is in the performance. The power is in the uniqueness and the peculiarity of what they do.

For as long as I've followed your work, you've openly discussed your faith and your beliefs. And I feel like this has really figured into your work, from the big movies to the small movies, and especially in your horror movies. Many directors use religious symbolism and faith as a prop to sort of say, "Oh, here's what good versus evil looks like." But I feel like, in your work, the idea of a prayer or the idea of hope has real power and real weight. Can you discuss how your beliefs have affected your work in the horror genre?

Well, yeah, I think that my beliefs are ... I almost hesitate to even call them beliefs. They're my experience of the world. Before I would call myself religious, before I would even call myself Christian, I would call myself a mystic. And since I was born or since my earliest memories, I just experienced the world as more than the material, and it feels that way to me — it is that way. And I think I'm perceiving things that a strict materialist is just missing and isn't being sensitive to. And so the films that I've made are trying to reflect the power and meaning of being able to view the world that way, and to be able to be open enough to experience it that way.

I think the world is a really magical place, and it is a dangerous, adventurous place if you have an openness to believe that there is much more to life than just the strictly material. And I think that movies really give audiences a taste of that. Even if you are a strict scientific materialist, and you don't believe in anything but what can be measured, and there is no God, there is no spiritual plane, there is no other side, there's nothing after death — fine. You still have a mystical, magical experience when you see movies that capture that well. And so for me, I think it is a through line in my movies. I think that's the most exciting thing about life, and it's the territory where I think the most interesting stories that I can tell exists. So it always finds its way in.