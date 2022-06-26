Top Gun: Maverick Speeds Past The $1 Billion Mark At Worldwide Box Office

In news that will surprise exactly no one, "Top Gun: Maverick" has been doing exceedingly well at the box office. The top-grossing film of Tom Cruise's career has officially passed the threshold of $1 billion dollars, according to Deadline. That is a staggering amount of money, and considering the number the pandemic has done on the box office, it's practically a miracle.

That's a whole lot of nostalgia. Last weekend the film passed $900 million, $100 million over Tom Cruise's previous record. The thing is, it can't all be nostalgia. "Top Gun," the film which this is the sequel to, opened 36 years ago, meaning a whole lot of the audience for "Top Gun: Maverick" wasn't even born when that came out.

Right now the total for the film stands at $1,006,423,000 in the worldwide box office, with just under $522 million in domestic ticket sales and just under $485 million overseas, according to Box Office Mojo. What's even crazier is that each week, the film hasn't been dropping off that much. This is speculation, but I do wonder if this has to do with the fact that people are emerging out of isolation, and heading to the movie theater for the first time in a long time, and if you're going to do that, you want to see a film that justifies not waiting for something on streaming. This Joseph Kosinski-directed film is absolutely one you need to see in a theater, on the biggest screen you can find.