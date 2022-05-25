Top Gun: Maverick Is On Track To Give Tom Cruise The Biggest Opening Weekend Of His Career

Tom Cruise is making his return to the big screen this weekend with "Top Gun: Maverick." This is not just any movie from one of the biggest stars in the world, mind you, as this is a sequel to one of the biggest hits of his illustrious career. Not only that, it's riding a wave of critical buzz that is frankly shocking, given that this is a sequel to a cheesy '80s action flick decades after the fact. Well, it turns out moviegoers have the need for speed, as it appears this is going to end up being the biggest opening of Cruise's four-decade career in the business.

As reported by Variety, "Top Gun: Maverick" is expected to bring in between $85 and $100 million through the weekend, and could reach $130 million by the end of Memorial Day on Monday. This means Cruise, a man whose movies have generated more than $10 billion at the global box office, could be seeing his first-ever $100 million opening weekend, which does seem a bit hard to believe. But what's even more amazing is that, even on the low end, it's still going to be his biggest domestic opening by a considerable margin.

To date, Cruise's biggest domestic opening came in 2005 with "War of the Worlds," which opened to $64.8 million. Even adjusted for inflation, that still gets you to around $95 million, which wouldn't eclipse the $100 million mark. Next up would be "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" with $61.2 million in 2018. In terms of raw dollars, Cruise has never come close to what is expected to happen this weekend, and that is pretty remarkable given his staying power as a bankable superstar since the mid-'80s.