Top Gun: Maverick Director Joseph Kosinski Talks Val Kilmer And The Ghost Of Goose [Interview]

"Top Gun: Maverick" is finally hitting theaters this week after years of pandemic delay, and let me tell you, it's absolutely, positively worth that wait. In the film, we not only get to see the return of Tom Cruise's Maverick, but Val Kilmer's Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. I got a chance to speak to director Joseph Kosinski about Kilmer's return, getting the young actors up in those planes to shoot their own footage, how they actually managed that, and more.

Maverick's best friend and RIO (Radar Intercept Officer) Goose (Anthony Edwards) is no longer with us, but his presence is absolutely felt, especially because his son Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller) is a key character this time around. Kosinski also talks about Goose's spirit is an important part of this new movie.

By the way, when I got to speak to Kosinski for a second time on the red carpet for "Top Gun: Maverick," I asked him about "Star Wars" nods in the film. He said he didn't think about "Star Wars" himself (though I bet you will when watching it), but added, "I think when Jerry [Bruckheimer] made 'Top Gun,' I think 'Star Wars' was definitely an inspiration for them, so it makes sense that DNA would carry into ours."

In addition, Kosinski said they shot over 800 hours of footage and said there are a couple of hours of behind-the-scenes footage that he's seen that is "really great. So when the movie comes out on home video, people will get to see exactly how we made it." May I buy it now, please?

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.