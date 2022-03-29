Top Gun: Maverick Trailer: Get Back In The Danger Zone, For Real This Time

After a long, long wait, audiences are finally about to get back in the cockpit and ride into the danger zone with Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick."

The sequel to Tony Scott's 1986 blockbuster, "Top Gun," which is now in the National Film Registry, has been brewing for many years. It first entered development in 2010 before Scott died in 2012 and the project went into a period of radio silence. In 2017, Cruise popped his head back up to announce the title and it was confirmed thereafter that his "Oblivion" director, Joseph Kosinski, would be helming "Top Gun: Maverick."

The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters in the summer of 2019, but it needed more time to orchestrate its flight sequences, and then the pandemic happened. Instead, what we got that summer was the first trailer, followed by a second trailer in December 2019.

Now, at long last, the actual release of "Top Gun: Maverick" is barreling down on us in less than two months. The movie will screen first at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2022, bringing Cruise to the fest for the first time in thirty years, since 1992, when his romantic drama, "Far and Away," co-starring then-wife Nicole Kidman, played out of competition as the closing film. It will then go into wide release theatrically on May 27, 2022.

Do you feel the need ... the need for speed? If so, check out the latest trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick," below.