Top Gun: Maverick Director Joseph Kosinski Shot 800 Hours Of Footage

Joseph Kosinski knows his way around a long movie. His feature films "Tron: Legacy," "Oblivion," and "Only the Brave" all surpass the two-hour mark, but the editing team of the highly-anticipated "Top Gun: Maverick" surely had their work cut out for them. According to an interview with Empire, Kosinski confessed to having shot around 800 hours of footage for the film. He put the length in perspective by noting that the hour amount equated to as much footage as all three "Lord of the Rings" movies combined. Apparently, Kosinski was serious about his need for speed. "Top Gun: Maverick" takes place more than three decades from Tony Scott's original 1986 film, with Tom Cruise returning as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

Kostanski said a good chunk of the footage came from the months of aerial shooting for all of the scenes in the sky. "Out of a 12 or 14-hour day, you might get 30 seconds of good footage," Kosinski said. "But it was so hard-earned." That said, it wasn't just the aerial sequences that were responsible for the gargantuan number of hours filmed, it was also the numerous shots in the cockpit. Actors had to learn how to use filmmaking equipment themselves, as the cockpits were too small to fit a film crew inside. This meant the actors had to learn the fundamentals of cinematography, lighting, editing, lenses, and actual camera operations. "We didn't have unlimited time in these jets," he said. "If they were going up for 20–30 minutes, I had to make sure that we got what we needed."