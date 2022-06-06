Top Gun: Maverick Did The Unthinkable At The Box Office, Morbin' Time Is Over

"The Bob's Burgers Movie" is fading very fast, dropping 63.8% this weekend with $4.5 million. That's pretty rough for a second weekend, even if it did finish in third place. It now stands at $22.2 million domestic. It remains to be seen what the appetite will be for this one overseas, but needless to say, this is far from a hit for Disney and 20th Century Studios.

"The Bad Guys" continued to be the animated movie that could with another $3.3 million, and it now has $218 million to its name worldwide. A sequel would not be out of the question at this point. "Downton Abbey: A New Era" rounded out the top five with just shy of $3 million in its third weekend for a grand total of $76.7 million worldwide. Its legs aren't going to be overly long, but it still could be a modest hit for Focus Features if it can hang around for a few more weeks.

Meanwhile, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" added $2 million to its fairytale total and crossed the $60 million mark domestically. With $78.1 million worldwide to its name, this movie has a shot at $100 million, which is truly amazing and is one of the feel-good stories of the year thus far. Just behind that, the Indian film "Vikram" snuck in at seventh place with $1.7 million from just 465 screens.

Lastly, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" managed to inch past the $400 million mark worldwide. While that round number at least helps a little bit for the sake of appearance, it's still going to put an end to this iteration of the Wizarding World, concluding a pretty amazing fall from grace for the "Harry Potter" spin-off series.

This weekend will see the release of "Jurassic World Dominion" which will undoubtedly unseat "Maverick" in the top spot and has a chance of being the biggest movie of the year overall, if all goes well.