Batman: Caped Crusader Animated Series Has Been Canceled At HBO Max

HBO Max is canceling yet another group of animated series and films? Must be a day that ends in "Y."

After last week's proverbial bloodbath of scrubbing nearly 40 mostly animated series, 20 of which were HBO Max exclusives, from the streaming platform, we've recently learned that the hit to animation hasn't stopped yet. According to Variety, six more upcoming animated projects have been canceled, including "Batman: Caped Crusader," the follow-up to "Batman: The Animated Series" from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves.

Additional projects getting the shaft include "Merry Little Batman," "Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story," "The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie," and two different "Looney Tunes" films, "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" and "Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical." Fortunately, production on all of the projects is expected to continue with the intent to shop them around to other platforms outside of HBO Max, with Warner Bros. Animation serving as the studio for all but "The Amazing World of Gumball," which is being produced by H-B Studios Europe. The news came just hours after it was announced that HBO Max and Cartoon Network were pulling the plug on "Driftwood," which was slated to become the first original film produced by Cartoon Network Studios for HBO Max.

The hashtag "#FireDavidZaslav" started trending on Twitter shortly after the second wave of animated project cancellation announcements, in reference to the new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO. Safe to say that people are very unhappy with this decision, regardless of what it means for the Warner Bros. Discovery bottom line.