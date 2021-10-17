Batman: Caped Crusader Details Revealed At DC FanDome

DC FanDome has brought the goods this year and, though we didn't get any actual footage, we got a lot of new details regarding the upcoming animated series "Batman: Caped Crusader." This show will very much be made in the spirit of the much-beloved "Batman: The Animated Series," with producer Bruce Timm returning to the fold, alongside J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, who is directing next year's "The Batman."

The panel revealed much, including that this will be a new story, not a direct continuation of "BTAS." Timm had the following to say of the show:

"One of my elevator pitch versions of this show is that it's more 'Batman: [The] Animated Series' than 'Batman: [The] Animated Series.' It kind of goes back to the original principles of the show that we originally came up with back in the early '90s. There was certain limitations on what we could do, in terms of adult content, in terms of violence, and adult themes. My idea is basically to say, 'Okay, it's 1990 again, but I get to do what I want to do this time.'"

Reeves went on to add that "it's just Batman right now," meaning that this world doesn't contain the Justice League or any other heroes. It's more of an isolated DC story in that way, which is somewhat rare in the modern landscape. It was also revealed that he will be "low-tech" initially, meaning we will see much of how Bruce Wayne develops the gadgets that make Batman what he is, including the Batmobile. So, in summation, this will be looking at his earlier days of crimefighting.