What You Need To Know About The New Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, And What It Means For The Studio

One of the biggest things that has come to definite Zaslav's career is his knack for squeezing the juice out of unscripted content. Across Discovery's many networks, the man turned shows like "Deadliest Catch," "Naked and Afraid," "Dirty Jobs," "Man vs. Wild," and near-countless others into low-cost hits. That's what he does, and he does it very well. The thing is, Warner Bros. and HBO, which were essentially folded together along with other Warner assets to populate HBO Max, have a strong focus on scripted movies and TV shows, with franchises such as DC and "Harry Potter" owned by the conglomerate.

Be that as it may, it is worth noting that Zaslav has made his position on the matter clear: Unscripted is cheap and therefore he likes it more. "It's like a kid's soccer game — everyone saw something that worked and started chasing the ball. It's way too expensive," he once said of scripted entertainment. People have accused Zaslav of hating movies, and that may be unfair. From a business perspective, though, he sees the return on investment from unscripted versus scripted and likes those returns more. This especially applies to the streaming game where companies are relying on subscriber dollars to justify the costs of prestige TV shows that can draw a lot of eyeballs.

In fairness, the comments above were made when Zaslav was at Discovery before the merger. He undoubtedly understands that scripted is a part of the business — and he actually likes HBO quite a bit. That's why Casey Bloys, HBO's chief content officer, recently signed a massive five-year deal to stay with the company under Zaslav's leadership. HBO's track record, with everything from "The Sopranos" to "Game of Thrones," speaks for itself. If you're going to be in the scripted TV business, HBO is arguably the best place to be. But there is no question that Zaslav's love for profits is going to be a factor in shaping the company that Warner Bros. Discovery is going to become.