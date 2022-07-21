Will Resident Alien Get A Season 3 At Syfy?

In the hit SyFy series "Resident Alien," the town of Patience, Colorado is being overrun by aliens. At first, it was just Harry (Alan Tudyk), an extraterrestrial on a mission who assumed the identity of a town doctor after crash landing on earth. But the series is halfway through its second season by now, and it's becoming a lot harder for Harry to maintain his disguise thanks to the presence of a newly-hatched alien baby and the impending arrival of another species from outer space.

"Resident Alien" ended on a cliffhanger in March, with Harry getting shot just after the baby told him that he's meant to be earth's protector rather than its killer. Luckily, the series will get the chance to continue the story, as it's actually only halfway through its second season: the eight-episode first half is over, but there are still eight more episodes to come beginning in August. And there's even more where that came from.

"Resident Alien" was renewed this week ahead of its midseason premiere, meaning it's already slated to get a third season sometime in the future. According to Deadline, the next season will include 12 episodes, so Harry, Asta (Sara Tomko), Max (Judah Prehn), and all the residents of Patience have plenty of time to avert the potential upcoming apocalypse. A trailer for the second half of season two shows "LOST" actor Terry O'Quinn appearing as an alien tracker who Harry's really determined to stab in the neck with a fork, while other ongoing plots include mayor Ben's (Levi Fiehler) plans to build a ski resort in the town and sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and deputy Liv's (Elizabeth Bowen) attempts to figure out what the heck is going on.