Dark Horse, Company Behind Hellboy, Sold To Video Game Group Embracer

A big media merger has just been announced, and it is going to position one of the biggest comic book companies not named DC or Marvel as a much larger multi-media player. We reported just a few weeks ago that Dark Horse was said to be looking for a buyer and, wouldn't you know it, they found one. It has been announced via a press release that Embracer Group has agreed to purchase Dark Horse for a price that was not revealed, but it appears to be a stock-purchase deal.

When it was first revealed that Dark Horse, the company behind the likes of "Hellboy" and "The Umbrella Academy," among many other properties, was on the sale block, it seemed like a streaming service such as Netflix or perhaps Amazon might line up to buy. Instead, Embracer, primarily a video game company, has stepped up. Embracer's stable of brands includes THQ Nordic, Koch Media, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment, and Easybrain, and they control franchises such as "Saints Row," "Dead Island," "Borderlands," and, perhaps most importantly, "Goat Simulator." Dark Horse is said to control more than 300 various intellectual properties, giving Embrace a big boost.

Mike Richardson, founder and CEO of Dark Horse, had this to say in a statement: